Country Club Bank GFN Trims Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $245.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $292.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

