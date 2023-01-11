State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,446 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Hess worth $17,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Hess by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hess from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hess Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HES opened at $143.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.51. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $83.56 and a 12 month high of $149.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.