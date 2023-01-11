State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 7,114 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 492,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $17,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Carrier Global by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.99.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

