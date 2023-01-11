New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 975,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $34,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

NYSE:CARR opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 17.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

