Bank of Stockton Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank of Stockton lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.0% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

NYSE CVX opened at $176.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.65. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $122.84 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $340.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

