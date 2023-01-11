Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,257 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 925.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.21. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on EQT to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, PETERS & COMPAN reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.41.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

