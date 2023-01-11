907 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPLG stock opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $55.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.