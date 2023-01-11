Synovus Financial Corp Sells 114 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK stock opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.73. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.02.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.