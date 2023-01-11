IFG Advisory LLC Has $811,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,911 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,612 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,155,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,020,000 after purchasing an additional 412,264 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,238,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,248,000 after purchasing an additional 109,941 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IJS opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.28. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

