IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 9,920 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,441 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

