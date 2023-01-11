Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $69,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.
NYSE HLN opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27.
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
