Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $69,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE HLN opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haleon Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLN shares. Barclays upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.