KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $176.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

