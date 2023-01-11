Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 221.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECL opened at $152.20 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $228.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

