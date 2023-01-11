Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 130 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

IUSG opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

