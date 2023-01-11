Cornerstone Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $176.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $340.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $122.84 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

