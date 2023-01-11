US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,512 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average is $116.57. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $127.61.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.