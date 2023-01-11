Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAA. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.43.

NYSE MAA opened at $154.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $220.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,021 shares of company stock worth $472,296 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,668,000 after acquiring an additional 108,672 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

