Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAA. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.43.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE MAA opened at $154.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $220.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,668,000 after acquiring an additional 108,672 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
