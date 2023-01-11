Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock Price Up 14.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 14.2% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $71.13 and last traded at $71.02. Approximately 633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 106,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.17.

Specifically, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,161.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 156,054 shares in the company, valued at $9,307,060.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSKA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Heska Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.30 million, a P/E ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.72 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Heska

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heska during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Heska by 245.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Heska by 83.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heska by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heska

(Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Featured Articles

