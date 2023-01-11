Aire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $267.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $57.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.