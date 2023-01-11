US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PH opened at $310.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.