Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,897 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in CSX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in CSX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CSX by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in CSX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CSX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 101,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

CSX stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

