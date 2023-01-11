Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,625 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,190,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

