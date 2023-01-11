Keybank National Association OH Has $597,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Newmont were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

