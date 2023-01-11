Keybank National Association OH Sells 524 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,847,000 after buying an additional 366,879 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SBA Communications by 13.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1,081.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1,959.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,801 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $293.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.56. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.20 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Cowen reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.