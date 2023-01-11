Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $149.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.95. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.08 billion, a PE ratio of 122.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.83.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

