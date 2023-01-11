Cwm LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 807,875 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,442,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,961,000 after acquiring an additional 570,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,133,000 after acquiring an additional 363,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $81.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.