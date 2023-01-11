Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,561 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after acquiring an additional 994,122 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,937,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,467.5% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after acquiring an additional 802,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after acquiring an additional 726,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,060,127. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $169.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

