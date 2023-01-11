Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.46 and its 200-day moving average is $99.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.41.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

