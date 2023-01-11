Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 453,618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. TD Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.81.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

