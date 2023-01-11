Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,430 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRL shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

