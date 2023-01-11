15,771 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $453.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.