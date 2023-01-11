Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 22,131 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,131 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,869 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average is $112.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

