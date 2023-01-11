Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at Barclays

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

