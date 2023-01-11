Providence First Trust Co Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Providence First Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.40. The firm has a market cap of $453.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.41.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

