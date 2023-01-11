Bank of America Downgrades Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) to Underperform

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.16. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $246.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -11.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $95,373.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $95,373.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,012 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $381,235.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,696.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 97,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,179 and sold 383,048 shares valued at $15,951,117. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

