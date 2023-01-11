Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $178.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.39. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $155.44 and a one year high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

