Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $35,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $129.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.53. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

