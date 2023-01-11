Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 87 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 957,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,037,000 after purchasing an additional 67,421 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $443.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $430.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

