Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of WMB opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

