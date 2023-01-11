DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $36,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Trading Up 0.7 %

DexCom stock opened at $110.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.39, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $134.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

