Money Concepts Capital Corp Takes $51,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406,238 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $27,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 57.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,885,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,207 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.