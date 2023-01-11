Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,465 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462,959 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,267,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,260,000 after acquiring an additional 547,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,092,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,576,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 715,591 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.