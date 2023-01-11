IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at IDEX
In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Stock Performance
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.75.
IDEX Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Featured Stories
