Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 1,790 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Raymond James downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.