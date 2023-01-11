Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $149,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $272.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $390.20.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.