Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 301 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

