Benjamin Edwards Inc. Trims Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after buying an additional 1,243,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,611,000 after purchasing an additional 727,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LYB opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

