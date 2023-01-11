Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.94.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

