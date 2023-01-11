Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

