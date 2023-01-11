Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Intel by 10,143.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 3,022,682 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Intel by 11.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after buying an additional 2,473,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

